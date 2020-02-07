e-paper
South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI in Durban: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of second ODI between South Africa and England in Durban through our live commentary.

Feb 07, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI in Durban: Live cricket score and updates
         

Toss: England won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa. The match has been shortened to 45 overs per side after rain delayed toss at Kingmead. South Africa lead the series 1-0 following their comprehensive seven-wicket win first ODI in Cape Town.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson

