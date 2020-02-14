South Africa vs England 2nd T20I at Kingsmead: Live score and updates
South Africa vs England: Follow live score and updates from the second T20I encounter between South Africa and England at Kingsmead.cricket Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:46 IST
Live updates: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20 international against England at Kingsmead on Friday. South Africa made one change to the side with left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin replacing fast bowler Dale Steyn.
England (Playing XI): Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.