Monday, Jan 20, 2020
South Africa vs England, 3rd Test Day 5 in Port Elizabeth: Live cricket score and updates

SA vs ENG: Catch all the action of final day of third Test between South Africa and England through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Day 4 Round-up: England captain Joe Root produced a Test-best bowling performance to send South Africa hurtling towards a humiliating defeat on the fourth day of the third Test at St George’s Park. Root took four for 31 as South Africa slumped to 102 for six after being forced to follow on. They were still 188 runs short of avoiding an innings defeat, with England seemingly assured of taking an unbeatable 2-1 series lead into the final Test starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

