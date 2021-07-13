Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score
cricket

South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score

South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score: Follow live score and commentary of South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI in Dublin.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:06 PM IST
South Africa vs Ireland 2nd ODI live score

South Africa vs Ireland live score 2nd ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday. Both the sides have made a change each from the the first ODI which was washed out due to rain. South Africa have brought Anrich Nortje in place of Lungi Ngidi. Ireland, on the other hand, have decided to bring in Curtis Campher in place of former captain William Porterfield.

Follow Ireland vs South Africa live score here

Ireland XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa
TRENDING NEWS

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP