South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 6 overs is 30/0
- 32 Mins agoNew Zealand at 30/0 after 6 overs
- 40 Mins agoNew Zealand at 21/0 after 4 overs
- 40 Mins agoRachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . New Zealand at 21/0 after 3.6 overs
- 44 Mins agoWill Young smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . New Zealand at 16/0 after 3.1 overs
- 45 Mins agoNew Zealand at 12/0 after 3 overs
- 45 Mins agoRachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . New Zealand at 12/0 after 2.6 overs
- 50 Mins agoNew Zealand at 6/0 after 2 overs
- 54 Mins agoNew Zealand at 2/0 after 1 overs
- 5 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. Match will start on 05 Mar 2025 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
South Africa squad -
Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand squad -
Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke...Read More
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 30/0 after 6 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 17 (18)
Rachin Ravindra 12 (18)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/14 (3)
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 21/0 after 4 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 10 (13)
Will Young 10 (11)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/13 (2)
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . New Zealand at 21/0 after 3.6 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Glorious! The margin for error in lines is the bare minimum when bowling to somebody as sound as Rachin Ravindra! Ngidi errs a bit and serves it onto the pads, on a length, and Rachin times his flick through mid-wicket for a boundary.
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Will Young smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . New Zealand at 16/0 after 3.1 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Superb timing!
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 12/0 after 3 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 6 (11)
Will Young 5 (7)
South Africa
Marco Jansen 0/8 (2)
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . New Zealand at 12/0 after 2.6 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Absolutely crunched!
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 6/0 after 2 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 5 (7)
Rachin Ravindra 0 (5)
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (1)
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 2/0 after 1 overs
South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra 0 (5)
Will Young 1 (1)
South Africa
Marco Jansen 0/2 (1)
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
South Africa vs New Zealand Match Details
2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 between South Africa and New Zealand to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.