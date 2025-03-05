Explore
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
New Delhi 26oC
    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 6 overs is 30/0

    Mar 5, 2025 2:58 PM IST
    Mar 5, 2025 2:58 PM IST
    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 30/0 after 6 overs, Will Young at 17 runs and Rachin Ravindra at 12 runs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. Match will start on 05 Mar 2025 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

    South Africa squad -
    Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
    New Zealand squad -
    Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 5, 2025 2:58 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 30/0 after 6 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 17 (18)
    Rachin Ravindra 12 (18)
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0/14 (3)

    Mar 5, 2025 2:50 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 21/0 after 4 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 10 (13)
    Will Young 10 (11)
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0/13 (2)

    Mar 5, 2025 2:50 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . New Zealand at 21/0 after 3.6 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Glorious! The margin for error in lines is the bare minimum when bowling to somebody as sound as Rachin Ravindra! Ngidi errs a bit and serves it onto the pads, on a length, and Rachin times his flick through mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Mar 5, 2025 2:46 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Will Young smashed a Four on Lungi Ngidi bowling . New Zealand at 16/0 after 3.1 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Superb timing!

    Mar 5, 2025 2:45 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 12/0 after 3 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 6 (11)
    Will Young 5 (7)
    South Africa
    Marco Jansen 0/8 (2)

    Mar 5, 2025 2:45 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: Rachin Ravindra smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . New Zealand at 12/0 after 2.6 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Absolutely crunched!

    Mar 5, 2025 2:40 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 6/0 after 2 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 5 (7)
    Rachin Ravindra 0 (5)
    South Africa
    Lungi Ngidi 0/4 (1)

    Champions Trophy Points Table

    1
    India
    IND
    6Points
    3Played
    3Won
    +0.715NRR
    Recent form
    WWW
    2
    India
    NZ
    4Points
    3Played
    2Won
    +0.267NRR
    Recent form
    LWW
    3
    India
    BAN
    1Points
    3Played
    0Won
    -0.443NRR
    Recent form
    ALL
    4
    India
    PAK
    1Points
    3Played
    0Won
    -1.087NRR
    Recent form
    ALL
    Mar 5, 2025 2:36 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 2/0 after 1 overs

    South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Rachin Ravindra 0 (5)
    Will Young 1 (1)
    South Africa
    Marco Jansen 0/2 (1)

    orange-capMost Runs

    Ben Duckett
    Ben DuckettENG
    227 Runs
    M3
    HS165
    SR108.61

    purple-capMost Wickets

    Mohammad Shami
    Mohammad ShamiIND
    8 Wickets
    Inn4
    Avg19.87
    SR24.00
    Mar 5, 2025 2:25 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

    South Africa vs New Zealand Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 between South Africa and New Zealand to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

