Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI live score
cricket

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI live score

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI live score: Follow SA vs PAK live score 1st ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:08 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI live score(PCB/Twitter)

SA vs PAK live score 1st ODI: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening one-day international in South Africa on Friday. Pakistan gave allrounder Danish Aziz his international debut in the game at SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa is led by new limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma for the first time. Bavuma made history as the first Black African to be appointed captain of South Africa.

Follow South Africa vs Pakistan live score:

South Africa selected wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batsman David Miller and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, who will all leave after the first two games of the series to play in the Indian Premier League.

The teams will play three ODIs and four Twenty20 games, all of them in Centurion and Johannesburg.

No spectators are allowed at the games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrish Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

﻿Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Kohli said this is the last of flat wickets': Pope reveals warning in 1st Test

Sam Billings names Indian batsman as 'best young player' he has seen

IPL: KKR desperate to turn fortunes post tough transition

IPL 2021 is Ravindra Jadeja's chance to return with a bang
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP