Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Australia state wins its first Australian first-class cricket title in 29 years

AP |
Mar 29, 2025 01:25 PM IST

South Australia state wins its first Australian first-class cricket title in 29 years

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australia has chased down a record 269 runs in an Australian first-class cricket final to win its first Sheffield Shield cricket title in 29 years.

South Australia state wins its first Australian first-class cricket title in 29 years
South Australia state wins its first Australian first-class cricket title in 29 years

South Australia scored 270-6 in its second innnings to beat Queensland by four wickets Saturday. It was the fourth day of the scheduled five-day final.

Jason Sangha led the South Australians with an unbeaten 126 while Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 105. The two combined for a 202-run partnership.

Sangha hit the winning runs when he clipped a Callum Vidler delivery off his pads for four to seal the victory. Several hundred fans ran on to the pitch at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide when the match ended.

The 33-year-old Carey had returned from a hectic season of international duties and straight from the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan, where Australia lost in the semifinals to India.

Queensland was bowled out for 95 in its first innings — the lowest total of any team batting first in a Shield final which involves Australian state sides. South Australia posted 271 all out in reply.

Queensland appeared down and out at 221-6 in its second innings, just 45 runs ahead, at lunch on the third day Friday. But centuries from Jack Wildermuth and Jack Clayton led a comeback and Queensland reached 445 in its second innings for its 269-run lead.

The highest previous run chase to win a Shield final was Victoria’s 239-2 against New South Wales in 1990-91.

Jake Lehmann scored 102 in South Australia's first innings. He's the son of South Australian great and former Australian national coach Darren Lehmann, who played in the state’s last Shield victory in 1995-96.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / South Australia state wins its first Australian first-class cricket title in 29 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On