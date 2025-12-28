Spin so good that even Virat Kohli said 'Well bowled, keep it up': Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal's story

Virat Kohli's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years was well and truly worth the wait. The former India skipper, who entered the tournament with some runs behind his back, made light work of the Andhra and Gujarat attack, scoring a combined 208 runs. Looking at how he approached the first two games of the campaign for Delhi, it was evident that he had a lot to prove. For the past four to five months, all the chatter has been about his future and whether he has enough fire in the belly to march on till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli, who was playing for Delhi, was dismissed by Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Instagram - Vishal Jayswal)

Many naysayers were sceptical about his form leading into the ODI series against Australia, considering he hadn't played any international cricket for months due to his retirement from Test cricket. The tour Down Under didn't begin well as he registered back-to-back ducks in the opening two ODIs; however, like the lion he truly is, Kohli roared back in the Sydney ODI, scoring an unbeaten 74. Since then, he hasn't looked back, winning the Player of the Series against South Africa because of his two centuries and one unbeaten fifty.

Looking at how he fared in the series against the Proteas, anyone could have guessed that he wouldn't have much of a problem in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He began the campaign with a 131-run knock against Andhra, helping Delhi chase down the target of 299 with relative ease. The next game against Gujarat once again saw Kohli quick off the blocks, hitting boundaries at will inside the power play.

It was a new Kohli altogether as the 37-year-old didn't shy away from charging down the track to the pacers, and he even brought out shots like reverse sweep to throw the spinners off their mark. The right-hander looked set for another century, but against the run of play, he ended up losing his wicket. The dismissal was not down to Kohli; rather, it was just the brilliance of spinner Vishal Jayswal.

The left-arm orthodox spinner got the ball to spin away from Kohli's outside edge, dragging the batter out of his crease, and the turn was enough for the wicketkeeper Urvil Patel to collect the delivery and remove the bails. Such was the rarity of the mode of dismissal that Urvil became just the ninth wicketkeeper to have the honour of enforcing the stumping on Kohli.

It was all about Jayswal in that moment, and the 27-year-old possibly got the biggest moment of his career. It's no surprise that the bowler's joy knew no bounds as he leapt repeatedly in the air to celebrate Kohli's wicket. Now that the dust has settled on the match, Hindustan Times spoke to Jayswal, and during the small conversation over the phone, the spinner said that he didn't plan on having Kohli stumped as his intention was just to bowl in the good areas and keep the batter quiet as he was going gung ho.

"My plan was not to have Kohli come out of the crease. My plan was to bowl stump-to-stump as he's such a big player. I didn't want to give him much room. I knew he would make one mistake at some stage or another, so I just held my line. That was the plan; there was nothing else," Jayswal said.

"There was one thought in my brain: Keep bowling inside good areas and maintain the line. I didn't want to give him room because he is very good against that sort of delivery. Our plan was to keep him quiet. We knew if he was unable to get boundaries at will, then our chances would increase of taking his wicket," he added.

Kohli was dominating

In the match against Gujarat, Kohli came out to the middle pretty early after the opening batter, Priyansh Arya, lost his wicket. Quite contrary to his nature, the experienced campaigner started to tee off from ball number one, and by the time the first ten overs concluded, Kohli had already smashed eight boundaries and one six. It had only taken him 29 balls to reach his fifty, and the signs were ominous for Gujarat. However, Jayswal stepped and how.

"He was playing aggressive cricket. He was looking to dominate. So, we had just one plan: to keep bowling tight and not give him runs easily. We knew if he went for a big shot, then our chances would increase of taking his wicket," said the spinner.

Not just Kohli, Jayswal also dismissed Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant and Arpit Rana against Delhi, recording figures of 4/42. Speaking of his career so far, he has represented Gujarat in 11 first-class matches, 13 List A games, and 16 T20Is, taking a combined 64 wickets. He is also more than handy with the bat, even having a score of 112 to his name in first-class cricket. After the fixture against Delhi, Jayswal took to Instagram to post a picture with Virat Kohli. He even revealed that the former India captain signed the match ball for him. Not just the picture, the spinner also shared the video of him getting Kohli stumped, and the clip has already been liked by more than 2,50,000 Instagram users.

"After the match, I didn't get to speak to Virat Kohli much. But he did say, 'Well bowled.' He did say that I have been doing well, and he asked me to keep it up," said Jayswal.

The 27-year-old is more than thankful for having the opportunity to play a match against Virat Kohli. It is worth mentioning that the BCCI made it mandatory for every centrally contracted player to feature in at least two rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year. Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma also turned up for Mumbai.

Speaking about getting a chance to play against Kohli, Jayswal said, "When you play against such big players, you get to learn a lot as they have a lot of experience. You get aware of their mindset. So it was just a wonderful opportunity."

The contest against Delhi might have been a great one on a personal front for the spinner, but he was candid enough to round off the conversation by speaking about the eventual heartbreaking loss, where Gujarat collapsed right at the end, losing the match by seven runs. In the 42nd over, Gujarat were cruising at 213/6, needing just 42 runs more for the win. However, Delhi stormed back, taking the last four wickets for just 27 runs.

"The loss was heartbreaking. We should have won the contest, but it wasn't meant to be. But we did get the learning on how to round off games," Jayswal concluded.