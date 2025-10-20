Spinner Asif Afridi, once banned for spot fixing, becomes second-oldest Pakistan player to make Test debut

Spinner Asif Afridi became the second-oldest Pakistan player to make a Test debut after the 38-year-old was named in the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. The seasoned pro, who has played several first-class games, replaced AbRar Ahmed in the lineup for the crucial second Test, where Pakistan look to seal the two-match series. Asif Afridi makes his Test debut for Pakistan at the age of 38. (PCB - X)

It is worth mentioning that Miran Bakhsh is Pakistan's oldest Test debutant, as he played a match against India in 1955 at the age of 47.

Interestingly, Asif was once banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for spot fixing in domestic matches. The left-arm spinner was suspended under the PCB's anti-corruption code.

According to news agency AFP, he was charged with two breaches in 2022, including failing to report a corrupt approach, and he was then banned for a two-year period in February 2023. However, the board then lifted the ban without stating any official reason, and now he has finally made his debut for Pakistan.

Asif Afridi has taken a total of 198 wickets in 57 first-class games at an average of 25.49. With Afridi getting a go in the playing XI, Pakistan now have two left-arm spinners in the playing XI, with the other one being Noman Ali.

Just one pacer for Pakistan

On a turning track in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, named just one frontline pacer in the playing XI - Shaheen Shah Afridi. South Africa's playing XI was strengthened after Keshav Maharaj returned to the lineup following his recovery from fitness issues.

Marco Jansen was also named in the playing XI as the Proteas left out Wiaan Mulder and Prenelan Subrayen.

Speaking of the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the coin flip and opted to bat first.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 93 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After the conclusion of the Test series, South Africa and Pakistan will square off in three T20Is and three ODIs.