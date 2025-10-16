Security scare on Babar Azam’s birthday as crazed fan storms dressing room; what he heard later left him speechless

The hundreds who gathered at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore over the four days of action in the opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa had come for one reason - to see Babar Azam. Such was the craze that when captain Shan Masood was dropped early in his knock during the first innings, a wave of disappointment swept through the stands, as fans had come only to witness the former skipper in action. The sight even left the commentators stunned. But Babar couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift on Wednesday, as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test - on his 31st birthday. Babar Azam celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday

However, Babar’s special day was marred by a security scare at the Lahore venue when a young fan scaled the Majid Khan Enclosure and casually walked toward the Pakistan dressing room to meet the birthday boy. The alert coaching staff members, who were standing right outside the dressing room, immediately spotted the fan and alerted security.

Sensing trouble, the fan tried to escape. He first attempted to climb down the same Enclosure, but spotted the security behind. On seeing no way out, he begged for mercy and then walked back towards the coaching staff members to request it. However, the security officials intervened in time and escorted him away.

Babar was not present in the dressing room at the time of the incident. However, he was later told about the fan by those coach staff members, and he was shocked to hear it.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had yet to respond to the security lapse.

Babar was at the centre of Pakistan's win against South Africa in Lahore, having top-scored for the team with his valiant 72-ball 42 on the tricky surface. The knock helped the home team set a steep target of 277 runs.

Noman Ali once again played the wrecker-in-chief for the Proteas, as he followed up his six-wicket haul in the first innings with four more wickets in the second. The spinner, however, this time was perfectly aided by fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who picked four wickets as well to fold the visitors for 183 runs.

The second and final Test match of the series will be played in Rawalpindi, starting October 20.