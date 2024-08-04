Colombo [Sri Lanka], : Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav overtook Venkatesh Prasad in the list of top Indian wicket-takers in international cricket on Sunday and is just seven wickets away from 300 scalps across all forms of cricket. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav just seven wickets away from big career milestone

Yadav accomplished this movement upwards in charts during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

In the match, Kuldeep took 2/33 in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.30. He got the wickets of Janith Liyanage and Dunith Wellalage.

Now in 157 international matches, Kuldeep has taken 293 wickets at an average of 22.26, with the best figures of 6/25. He is the 14th-highest wicket-taker of all time for India.

In 12 Tests, Kuldeep has taken 53 wickets at an average of 21.05, with the best figures of 5/40. In 105 matches in ODIs, Kuldeep took 171 scalps at an average of 25.94, with the best figures of 6/25. In 40 T20Is, Kuldeep has 69 wickets at an average of 14.07, with the best figures of 5/17.

He has overtaken Venkatesh, who took 292 wickets in 194 international matches between 1994 to 2001.

Also, Kuldeep is just seven wickets away from getting to 300 international wickets. He will become only the 13th Indian bowler and fifth Indian spinner to achieve this feat. Legendary spin wizard Anil Kumble has the most wickets for India across all the formats.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and elected to bat first. Knocks from Avishka Fernando , Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage played a crucial role in taking SL to 240/9 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar , and Kuldeep were the top bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also got a wicket.

India needs to chase the 241-run target to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first game ended in atie after a nail biting finish.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.