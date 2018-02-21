Sri Lanka lose Asela Gunaratne, Shehan Madushanka for tri-series vs India, Bangladesh

Hosts Sri Lanka will be without the services of all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and pacer Shehan Madushanka, who have been ruled out of the upcoming T20 tri-series involving India and Bangladesh for the Nidahas Trophy.

Gunaratne had suffered a shoulder injury during a training session for the two-match T20 series against Bangladesh which Sri Lanka won 2-0, and returned home without playing a match, reported Cricbuzz.

On the other hand, Madushanka is reeling from a hamstring injury which he suffered during the second T20I against Bangladesh last Sunday.

The report added that the 22-year-old right-arm fast bowler was set to undergo MRI scan, but he is likely to be out of action for a ‘considerable time’.

The injuries to Gunaratne and Madushanka add more to Sri Lanka’s woes, as other players like captain Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep and Kusal Perera too will have to go through fitness tests to be considered for selection.

India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take part in what will be the only the second T20I tri-series starting March 6. The tournament will go on till March 18, with Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium set to host all matches.

The tournament named ‘Nidahas Trophy’ has been organised to mark the completion of 70 years of Sri Lanka’s independence.