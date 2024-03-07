Sri Lanka players surround umpire, hold play after shocking DRS call brings back Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar from dead

Sri Lanka crashed to an eight-wicket defeat as Bangladesh tied their ongoing three-match series 1-1, on Wednesday in Sylhet. Despite the loss, Sri Lanka had plenty to complain about especially about a decision made by the third umpire which proved to be costly. Sri Lanka were left fuming with the third umpire.

Defending a target of 166 runs, it looked like Sri Lanka had struck early in the fourth over, but a controversial decision by the third umpire left them fuming. In the first delivery of the over, Binura Fernando sent a length delivery, angled in from around off, and opener Soumya Sarkar tried to pull it across, but failed to connect well and got a bit of bat on it. The ball carried through to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis and the visitors were sure that there was an edge.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The umpire gave caught behind but Soumya decided to review the decision. There was a spike, but there was also a gap between bat and ball, which led to the third umpire overturn the original decision. Sri Lanka were left fuming as there was a clear noise on the stump mic too.

The protests were led by captain Charith Asalanka as the Lankans surrounded the umpire in displeasure, and to their disappointment, it was changed to the original decision.

Soumya was at 14 off 10 deliveries at that moment, and went on to register 26 off 22 balls. An unbeaten half-century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (53*) saw Bangladesh reach 170/2 in 18.1 overs. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Initially, Sri Lanka posted 165/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 36 off 22 balls by Mendis. For the home side's bowling department, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya took a wicket each.

Speaking after the match, Asalanka said, "We were 20-25 runs short and that was the point. As batsmen, we have to make runs in these conditions, it’s hard for bowlers in these conditions. (On Angelo Mathews) He is in the side for his experience and he delivered for the team. Especially credit to their batsmen the way the batted, especially Shanto and Hridoy."