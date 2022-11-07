Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka after rape charges in Australia

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka after rape charges in Australia

cricket
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of cricket after the international cricketer was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. - Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court on November 7, 2022 to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault(AFP)
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. - Gunathilaka appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court on November 7, 2022 to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of cricket after the international cricketer was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that the apex cricket board of Sri Lanka will not consider Gunathilaka for any national call-up across all formats of the game.

Stressing on its ‘zero tolerance’ policy for any such conduct, Sri Lanka Cricket has vowed to take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense. As per the media release shared by Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday, the apex cricket board will also provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Gunathilaka was taken into custody by the Sydney police on Sunday in the wake of an alleged sexual assault incident in Rose Bay. "The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday,” the New South Wales police said in a statement.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
danushka gunathilaka
danushka gunathilaka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out