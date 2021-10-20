Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka vs Ireland live score, T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Ireland won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their first round group A match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. While Sri Lanka fielded the same XI as in their previous match, Ireland brought in Craig Young in place of Ben White. Both Sri Lanka and Ireland have won their respective opening matches of the tournament.

The Teams: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

