Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Pieter Seelaar's Netherlands take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the final Qualifying game of the T20 World Cup. The Asian giants have already secured a berth in the Super 12 stage and the Dutch side have already been knocked out. However, the two teams still have a lot to play for. While SL would look to conitnue their winnning momentum, the Netherland would look to finish the tournament on a high.

For now, Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl.

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover