Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow live score and updates of theT20 World Cup 2021 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup(TWITTER/ICC)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:18 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Pieter Seelaar's Netherlands take on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the final Qualifying game of the T20 World Cup. The Asian giants have already secured a berth in the Super 12 stage and the Dutch side have already been knocked out. However, the two teams still have a lot to play for. While SL would look to conitnue their winnning momentum, the Netherland would look to finish the tournament on a high. 

For now, Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl.

 

 

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

 

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup sri lanka cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP