Stafanie Taylor scripts history, becomes 2nd West Indian to take T20I hat-trick in women's cricket

West Indies women’s team captain Stafanie Taylor scripted history on Sunday. She became the second Windies female cricketer to claim a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

Taylor reached this feat during the third and final T20I against Pakistan at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. She returned with the figures of 4 for 17, helping her team restrict the visitors to a paltry 102.

Pakistan chose to bat first and went off to a rapid start. Openers Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali hammered 21 runs in 14 balls but their partnership was dented in the third over by Shamilia Connell, which triggered the collapse of Pakistan batting. The visitors tried everything against the Windies pace attack until Taylor hit the final nail in the coffin by removing Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin to script history.

Taylor starred again during the hosts’ run chase. In pursuit of a 102-run target, the Windies skipper played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 41 deliveries to win the game by 6 wickets. With this victory, West Indies completed a 3-0 series win over Pakistan.

Speaking about the hat-trick ball with Cricket West Indies, Taylor said, “I wasn't thinking wicket, to be honest. We know runs were more on the forefront and trying to restrict them not getting to 115 because I knew that the wickets coming down would be kind of hard to bat on.”

“(Going out to bat) I wouldn't say panic but I knew that today was the day that I had to step up... I just thought that the wicket today was to try to get yourself in and once you're in, you know that you can go big and I think that was my plan,” she added.

The previous hat-trick for West Indies was taken by Anisa Mohammed against South Africa in 2018.