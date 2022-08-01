Home / Cricket / Start of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I pushed back to 10pm IST due to delay in team luggae arrival in Saint Kitts

Start of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I pushed back to 10pm IST due to delay in team luggae arrival in Saint Kitts

Published on Aug 01, 2022 05:55 PM IST
  • “Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” CWI stated in a statement.
Rohit Sharma (L) of India is congratulated by Keemo Paul (R) of West Indies after winning the 1st T20i match between West Indies and India at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The start of India vs West Indies second T20I at Saint Kitts was pushed back by two hours. The match will now begin at 10pm IST instead of the scheduled 8pm start, confirmed the Cricket West Indies hours before the start of the contest. “Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts today, August 1st,” CWI stated in a statement.

CWI appologised to the broadcasters, sponsors and said the delay was due to late arrival of ‘crucial team luggage’ from Trinidad to Saint Kitts.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” the statement further.

India were stationed in Trinidad ever since their arrival in the Caribbean islands. They played three ODIs in the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad before moving to the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad to kickstart the five-match T20I series.

India have won all of their matches in ongoing tour and are currently leading the T20I series 1-0.

Interestingly, there are reports that the final two T20Is, which are supposed to take place in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7 might be shifted to Caribbean islands due to visa issues. Multiple India and West Indies cricketers reportedly haven't recieved their visas for USA yet.

An official confirmation for the same, however, is awaited.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

india vs west indies
india vs west indies
