Start of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I pushed back to 10pm IST due to delay in team luggae arrival in Saint Kitts

The start of India vs West Indies second T20I at Saint Kitts was pushed back by two hours. The match will now begin at 10pm IST instead of the scheduled 8pm start, confirmed the Cricket West Indies hours before the start of the contest. “Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts today, August 1st,” CWI stated in a statement.

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

CWI appologised to the broadcasters, sponsors and said the delay was due to late arrival of ‘crucial team luggage’ from Trinidad to Saint Kitts.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” the statement further.

India were stationed in Trinidad ever since their arrival in the Caribbean islands. They played three ODIs in the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad before moving to the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad to kickstart the five-match T20I series.

India have won all of their matches in ongoing tour and are currently leading the T20I series 1-0.

Interestingly, there are reports that the final two T20Is, which are supposed to take place in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7 might be shifted to Caribbean islands due to visa issues. Multiple India and West Indies cricketers reportedly haven't recieved their visas for USA yet.

An official confirmation for the same, however, is awaited.

