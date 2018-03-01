Stephen Fleming expresses interest in becoming New Zealand’s T20 cricket coach

Stephen Fleming, former New Zealand cricket team captain, has stated that he would be interested in becoming the national team’s T20I coach if the coaching set-up is restructured.

“It’s based on my passion and love for New Zealand cricket. I’ve got a very good relationship with Craig McMillan (current batting coach) and spend a lot of time talking to him about where the game is going and what he sees. So I enjoy passing on that knowledge and it comes back to wanting the New Zealand team to be strong,” Fleming told Trackside Radio according to Cricbuzz.

Fleming further added that the current coaching set-up, which sees Mike Hesson spend a fair amount of time traveling, isn’t an ideal situation for anyone to be in.

“You’ve got to think for a modern day coach these days, to be spending 250-300 days away, or involved in the job, travelling and hotels and being away from the family, that’s unsustainable.”

However, he did add that it was an option that would have to be fully discussed by New Zealand Cricket and Hesson before it was implemented.

“Whether you develop a Craig McMillan or another young coach coming forward, or you get an old dog in and maybe Vettori or myself come in to spend a bit of time there? It’s whether it keeps Mike Hesson fresh, it’s whether it falls into line with what Mike wants.

“But I think it’s worth discussing going forward as the schedule gets more cluttered. What I’ve heard from NZ Cricket and Mike right now is that the balance is pretty good, so he’s pretty happy to continue what he’s doing. But it needs to be explored.”

Stephen Fleming has extensive experience in coaching T20 franchises. Fleming has served as the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings since 2009, winning the IPL in 2010 and 2011.

When CSK were handed a two-year ban from the IPL, Fleming was roped in as the coach of Rising Pune Supergiant. He led them to the final in 2017 where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

Aside from his IPL stints, he has also served as the coach of Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars last season, with the side finishing last in the league stages.