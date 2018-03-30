Steve Smith, David Warner paid for revolting against Cricket Australia: Gautam Gambhir

The one-year bans imposed by Cricket Australia on Steve Smith and David Warner due to their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal has invoked a variety of emotions in the cricket community.

Some believe that the punishment is justified and the cricketers should suffer more for their error while some have termed the ban ‘unfair’. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir agrees with the second group of people and he believes that there is another reason behind the ‘harsh’ punishment.

When asked about Cricket Australia’s decision on Thursday, Gambhir raised questions over whether Steve Smith and David Warner paid the price for revolting against the board on the pay hike issue.

“While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who stand up for players’ cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell,” Gambhir wrote on his official twitter page.

The Delhi Daredevils skipper also urged the Australian media and the cricket fans to spare a thought for the families of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

“Feel sorry for @stevesmith49 dad (in pic) other family members. Hope media n Aussie public go easy on them as families can be soft targets. More than d ban living wid this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment,” the veteran wrote.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all suspended by Cricket Australia after the trio was found guilty of plotting to illegally change the condition of the ball on Day 3 of the Newlands Test against South Africa.

Gambhir also said that ex-skipper Steve Smith cannot be termed a ‘cheat’ and he would rather call him a ‘desperate leader’ trying to win a Test match for his country.

“I may be getting emotional but @stevesmith49 doesn’t look to me a cheat. Don’t know about u but I see in him a desperate leader trying to win a Test match for his country, his team. Yes, indeed, his methods were questionable but let’s not label him corrupt,” he posted on social media.

