Steve Smith, David Warner’s Australia replacements score just 12 runs vs South Africa

Australia’s three replacement batsmen made just 12 runs between them as their team made a poor start on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. (SA v AUS, 4th Test, Day 2 blog)

Opening batsmen Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw were out for four and eight respectively while Peter Handscomb was out first ball for nought to leave Australia reeling at 38 for three an hour after tea in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 488.

The trio were playing in place of Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith, who were all banned after the ball tampering scandal which rocked the third Test.

Burns was caught by a diving Faf du Plessis at second slip off Kagiso Rabada, while the other two fell off successive balls from Vernon Philander.

Renshaw was caught behind while Handscomb was bowled off an inside edge as he tried to withdraw his bat from a lifting delivery.