Steve Smith lays down the challenge for Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Perth Test: 'Nowhere to hide in five games'

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is right around the corner and one of the major battles to look forward to is between Ravichandran Ashwin and Steve Smith. Recently, Ashwin declared that he has worked Steve Smith out, after initial struggle, and he cannot wait to get the better of the Australia batter once again. "Several times much later, when I think I’ve kind of figured out what he does or how he bats, I’ve had an edge over him. I’ve had the wood over him," Ashwin told Channel 7. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith(REUTERS)

Steve Smith has now weighed in, on the marquee battle against Ashwin, saying he will look to be more proactive against the Indian off-spinner, who has 536 Test scalps to his name.

During the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Ashwin removed him three times for 64 runs. Then in the 2023 series in India, Smith made just 22 runs while being dismissed by the off-spinner on two occasions.

“Ashwin nicked me off in the first innings in Adelaide and then got me at leg slip at the MCG on a tacky wicket,” Smith said. “I don’t like getting out to off-spin in Australia. I feel as though it should be, particularly for a right-handed batter, relatively easy to face. But he’s also a very good bowler and he came in with some decent plans," Smith told Sydney Morning Herald.

“There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me, then I got on top of him at the SCG when I was a bit more proactive [Smith made 131 and 81]. So that’s key for me. Just be proactive against him and not let him settle and bowl the way he wants to," he added.

'Ashwin and I have had good battles'

Steve Smith also had really good things to say about the Indian spinner, saying he relishes all his battles against Ashwin. The Australian batter believes that if he is able to land a few early blows on Ashwin, the spinner might unravel.

It is important to mention that Ashwin has a Test bowling average of 42.15 in Australia. “When you have five matches, if someone gets on top of another player, they could have 10 innings against them. So you’re facing those mental challenges each game, and if it goes one way early, they will feel under pressure against that player. There’s nowhere to hide in five games like there are in a two-game series," said Smith.

“Ashwin and I have had some good battles over the years," he added.

For the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Smith will be batting at No.4 and he has left the opener's slot for good. In the opening Test of a series, across all countries, Smith averages 50.68, compared with 59.86 in the second match. His average of 68.33 is the highest when it comes to a fifth Test if there is one.

“There’s no doubt it’s more challenging for batters now, but it is more rewarding if you get a big score. Back in the day, you had to score big hundreds to put your team in good positions. If you’re getting 80 to 100 now, a lot of the time you’re putting your team in a good spot in Australia," said Smith.

"It always makes your summer better when you start well. It gives you a lot of confidence. It’d be nice to be able to hit the ground running with some runs in the first game and help the team win. It’s about not overthinking things. It’s playing each ball as it comes and keeping it simple. When I’m playing my best, I’m not overthinking and I’m just playing what’s in front of me. It’s going to be a good battle," he added.

The upcoming five-match Test series between Australia and India will get underway on November 22 in Perth. The remaining four Tests will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.