Steve Smith makes Australia’s ‘Rich List’ for first time despite ball-tampering suspension

Former Australian cricket team skipper Steve Smith made his first appearance in the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Young Rich List despite serving a one-year suspension for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

In 2018, the 29-year-old has collected a total personal wealth of USD 27 million, according to news.com.au and overall, the batsman is placed on 95th position.

The list is headed by Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut, who recently joined the National Basketball League’s Sydney Kings. Here’s a look at the other famous sportspersons in the list -

Adam Scott — $88 million, valued in 2017

Harry Kewell — $54 million, valued in 2017

Tim Cahill — $37 million, valued in 2017

Daniel Ricciardo — $34 million, valued in 2018

Jason Day — $43 million, valued in 2017

Chad Reed — $36 million, valued in 2017

James Spithill — $28 million, valued in 2017

The incident, that took place on the second day of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Australia in Newlands and after the incident came to light, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner from international cricket for a year. Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera, was also handed a 9-month ban.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 16:37 IST