e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith picks KL Rahul as the most impressive Indian player

Steve Smith picks KL Rahul as the most impressive Indian player

Rahul, who has more or less cemented his place in the Indian limited overs side with consistent performances in the home series against West Indies and Australia and in the away tour in New Zealand, was rated by Smith as the most impressive Indian batsman among the younger crop.

cricket Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Steve Smith.
File image of Steve Smith.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia batsman Steve Smith is often regarded as the best batsman in Test cricket currently. The right-hander, who was slapped with a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in ball-tampering in South Africa, bounced back strongly to again establish himself as one of the best in the business. While he is constantly pitted in a race with India captain Virat Kohli for the best batsman’s tag, the former Australia captain has revealed that KL Rahul is someone he thinks as really impressive among Indian batsmen.

Rahul, who has more or less cemented his place in the Indian limited overs side with consistent performances in the home series against West Indies and Australia and in the away tour in New Zealand, was rated by Smith as the most impressive Indian batsman among the younger crop.

Also read: ‘Unrealistic, very, very difficult’: Cricket Australia boss on staging T20I World Cup this year

Smith, who answered questions sent in by his fans on Instagram on Sunday, also said the Indian Premier League is his favourite tournament to play in.

When quizzed about which Indian player has impressed him the most, the Australian batting mainstay said: “KL Rahul. Very good player!”

Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 42 T20Is, has become one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Besides showcasing his skills with the willow, Rahul also bears the responsibility of being the wicketkeeper in the limited overs format. He first took over as the keeper of India when regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was injured in the second ODI against Australia, last year.

Since then, Rahul has managed to keep Pant away from the Indian side. Rahul scored 204 runs including a century in the three-match ODI series in New Zealand. In the five T20Is, the right-hander amassed 224 runs.

Also read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan clears cricket team’s England tour

Asked Mahnedra Singh Dhoni, Smith responded saying the former Indian skipper is a “Legend! Mr Cool”.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman, who rated his first innings his 144 at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test last year as his favourite Test knock till date, said the Indian Premier League (IPL) is his favourite tournament.

“Tough to beat the IPL. Playing with and against the best players from around the world.” India is scheduled to travel to Australian for a full series later the year and the 31-year-old said : “Can’‘t wait. Going to be awesome.” Asked about his opinion on India batting great Rahul Dravid, Smith said “what a lovely gentleman and seriously good player.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Centre wants states to focus on keeping Covid-19 fatality rates low
Centre wants states to focus on keeping Covid-19 fatality rates low
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
Beijing Covid-19 cases cross 100 in 5 days, 2 lakh linked to cluster market screened
Beijing Covid-19 cases cross 100 in 5 days, 2 lakh linked to cluster market screened
Fuel prices hiked for 10th day in a row; petrol to cost Rs 76.73, diesel Rs 75.19 in Delhi
Fuel prices hiked for 10th day in a row; petrol to cost Rs 76.73, diesel Rs 75.19 in Delhi
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
Amid row, Nepal plans increase in border posts
Amid row, Nepal plans increase in border posts
Steve Smith names the most impressive Indian player
Steve Smith names the most impressive Indian player
Restricted entry, glass curtains: How Metro may return in Covid-hit Delhi
Restricted entry, glass curtains: How Metro may return in Covid-hit Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In