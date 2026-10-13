Steve Smith to undergo second concussion test after nasty blow to the head during South Africa vs Australia Durban Test

Steve Smith, who was struck on the helmet by an Anrich Nortje bouncer on the fourth day of the Durban Test, is being assessed for concussion. The Australian great did not take the field after Australia set South Africa a target of 421. The incident occurred when the former captain attempted to duck a short-pitched delivery from Nortje. However, the ball did not rise as much as Smith anticipated, ricocheting off his helmet and bouncing towards fine leg.

Steve Smith to be assessed for concussion. (AFP)

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Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ran a leg bye, but the blow left a mark on the batter’s helmet. The physio came out for a mandatory concussion assessment, and even though Smith was cleared to continue his innings, he was nowhere to be seen on the field.

Cricket.com.au has reported that Smith, the Australia vice-captain, is expected to undergo further assessment over the next 24 hours. If Smith clears the checks, he will take the field on the final day as Australia resume their bid to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

However, if diagnosed with a concussion, Smith will be ruled out of the remainder of the Durban Test. According to Cricket Australia guidelines, a player diagnosed with a concussion must stand down for a minimum of 24 hours, with a return to cricket-related activity subject to clearance from a medical officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The second Test between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Gqeberha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second Test between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Gqeberha. {{/usCountry}}

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Smith has experienced a concussion before, most notably during the 2019 Ashes, when he was struck on the helmet by a fierce Jofra Archer delivery. Back then, he passed the on-field concussion test but was ruled out later in the match, prompting Marnus Labuschagne to make his Test debut.

Australia's injury concerns

Josh Inglis, who was ruled out of the series opener in Durban with a broken finger, finally batted in the nets on Monday as he races against time to prove his fitness for the second Test. Cameron Green, who missed the series opener due to an abdominal strain, was spotted wearing an orange vest and carrying drinks for Australia on Day 4.

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During the Durban Test, Smith surpassed Joe Root to become the fielder with the most catches in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, South Africa ended Day 4 at 102/4, still 319 runs short of their victory target. Earlier, Australia set a target of 421 after Matt Renshaw once again stepped up with the bat, scoring 82 in the second innings. He had struck 190 in the first innings.