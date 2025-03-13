Stuart MacGill, former Australia spinner, found guilty of facilitating drug deal

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of facilitating a drug deal between his partner’s brother and a dealer, with a jury rejecting his claims of merely introducing the two parties. The verdict came after an eight-day trial in the New South Wales District Court, where the former leg-spinner was acquitted of a more serious charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug but convicted on a lesser count of participation in the transaction. Australia's Stuart MacGill during his playing days(REUTERS)

MacGill, 54, was accused of being the intermediary in a $330,000 cocaine exchange between his brother-in-law, Marino Sotiropoulos, and an unnamed dealer, identified in court as Person A.

According to Australian media reports, MacGill facilitated the meeting under his restaurant on Sydney’s north shore, where the deal was allegedly set up.

Despite denying any prior knowledge of the drug transaction, MacGill admitted in court that he had regularly purchased small amounts of cocaine from the dealer. He claimed he had no intention of being involved in a larger exchange, maintaining that he merely introduced the two men.

However, the prosecution dismissed his defense, arguing that the deal could not have taken place without MacGill’s role in bringing the parties together. Ultimately, the jury ruled against him, determining that he had indeed participated in the supply, though on a lesser scale than initially charged.

The case dates back to April 2021, a period that also saw MacGill claim he was kidnapped and assaulted, allegedly due to the fallout from the drug deal. While those claims led to arrests and further investigations, MacGill’s own involvement in the drug transaction remained a contentious legal battle. Following the guilty verdict, his sentencing hearing has been postponed for eight weeks.

MacGill's cricket career

MacGill’s cricketing career, though distinguished, was often overshadowed by the dominance of Australian spin legend Shane Warne.

Representing his country in 44 Tests between 1998 and 2008, MacGill amassed 208 wickets, showcasing his prowess as a top-class leg-spinner. However, his post-retirement years have been marred by legal troubles and personal controversies.