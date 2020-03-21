e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sunil Gavaskar explains why MS Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad

Sunil Gavaskar explains why MS Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad

Dhoni hasn’t played for Team India since the defeat against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (PTI)
         

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni won’t be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. The multi-national event is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year and Gavaskar believes Team India have moved on from Dhoni and his presence in the squad for the showpiece tournament remains highly unlikely.

“I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen,” Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.

“The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game.”

Dhoni hasn't played for Team India since the defeat against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

Ever since Dhoni decided to stay away from the limelight, selectors have time and again posed faith in young stumper Rishabh Pant. However, the rise of Rahul as a more consistent keeper-batsman has made him the number one choice in white-ball format.

This prompted former India opener Virender Sehwag to say Dhoni won’t fit in the current Indian line-up and it is very likely that he will not be picked for the tournament.

“Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late. I think there is no reason why we should not stick with them,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Times of India.

