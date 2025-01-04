Sydney [Australia], : Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar underscored the pivotal role of Jasprit Bumrah in India's bowling attack, particularly amidst concerns about his fitness. Gavaskar emphasized that Bumrah's availability could make or break India's chances in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test in Sydney. Sunil Gavaskar highlights Jasprit Bumrah's importance in Sydney Test amid injury scare

"Look, if India scores more than 40 runs or they put 185 on the board, then they have a great chance. But it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness," Gavaskar remarked on Star Sports.

"If Jasprit Bumrah is fit, then 145-150 might be enough. But if Jasprit Bumrah is not fit, then a score of around 200 also might not be enough," he added.

Gavaskar's statement highlights the unique value Bumrah brings to India's bowling lineup, with his ability to contain runs and take crucial wickets in high-pressure situations.

Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna has confirmed that Jaspreet Bumrah experienced a back spasm and underwent scans on the second day of the fifth Test against Australia.

"Yes, he had a back spasm, he had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him, so we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us," he stated during the press conference.

Bumrah, who has been in scintillating form throughout the Border-Gavaskar series, has taken 32 wickets so far, making him India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series against Australia on Australian soil. His tally, at an exceptional average of 12.64, includes three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/76. In doing so, he surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of 31 wickets from the 1977-78 tour of Australia.

Bumrah's contribution on Day 2 was impactful as well, as he picked up figures of 2/33 in 10 overs before coming out due to his back issue. During his absence, former captain Virat Kohli stepped in to lead the side, a move that showcased the team's flexibility in a critical match.

While Bumrah's return to the field offered some relief to the team, uncertainty looms over his ability to bowl in the second innings. The Indian physios are closely monitoring his condition and will make a decision that prioritizes both the pacer's health and the team's requirements.

As India trails 2-1 in the series, the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is pivotal for their chances of levelling the series and improving their position in the World Test Championship standings. Bumrah's fitness could play a decisive role in India's push for a strong finish in the series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.