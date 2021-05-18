‘He batted as he does for Australia’: Sunil Gavaskar names RCB’s surprise package in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore looked completely different in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Unlike the previous editions, they posed serious threats to the opponents this year. They had a terrific start to their campaign as they experienced a defeat after winning five games in a row. Unfortunately, the season was suspended after several players and support staff tested positive to Covid-19.

Former Indian captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has hailed RCB for a brilliant show in the IPL 2021. Writing in his column for Sportstar, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Kohli & Co had their ‘best ever start’ to the tournament and would have loved to ‘carry that form’.

“The Bangalore team had a marvellous run thanks in the main to its batting dominated by the peerless AB de Villiers. Young Devdutt Padikkal got a terrific century and looks a great prospect for the future in all forms of the game,” stated Gavaskar.

The former Indian captain was impressed with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had a horrific season last year while playing for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

“Glenn Maxwell was the surprise as he batted like he bats for Australia and not like someone who has accidentally strolled onto a village green and been asked to fill in to make 11 players. That he has the talent has been known for a while, but this was one season where he has also shown the inclination to make the most of that talent with admirable temperament,” wrote Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also appreciated pacer Mohammed Siraj who was RCB frontline bowler in the league. The batting great opined that the right-arm has improved a lot ever since he returned from the Australia tour earlier this year.

“Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength after the tour of Australia and he was relentlessly at the batsmen even in the final over just as how he was at the first over of the innings.