‘They don’t have an impact player. I doubt they’ll win the trophy’: Gavaskar names IPL team with ‘very low expectations’

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on March 26 with previous year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders meeting in Mumbai. A mega auction preceded the tournament which saw significant changes in the squad compositions of all franchises, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were among the franchises with a strong set of players on the paper.

Throughout the course of two days, the PBKS bought players like Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Chahar among others. The side had already retained opener Mayank Agarwal – who will also lead the side in the upcoming edition – and bowler Arshdeep Singh.

However, former India cricketer and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar insisted that he still has doubts over Punjab Kings ending their title drought this year. The PBKS are one of the only three franchises (among the original 8) yet to lift the IPL title.

“Punjab Kings is one of those teams who are yet to win the title. This time, I don't think they have an impact player in the team they have built. On the other hand, though, this could also benefit the side. When there are very low expectations, there is very less pressure,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

The former Indian cricketer further added that a team has to be in a “consistent cycle” of winning in the shortest format, and added that he is not yet convinced with PBKS as title challengers.

“When the pressure is less, the players are more free in their approach. In that aspect, I think Punjab Kings can surprise a few. Will they win the trophy? I doubt that. See, this is a T20 format and you have to be in that consistent cycle of winning,” said Gavaskar.

The Punjab Kings will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27.