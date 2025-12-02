Sunil Gavaskar rips into ICC’s ‘glaring double standards’: ‘Poor ratings are only for sub-continent pitches’

Sunil Gavaskar has thrown a fresh spotlight on what really defines batting skill - and it’s not what the global narrative has told us for years. Sunil Gavaskar is not pleased with the ICC's double standards for Test pitches.(PTI)

In his latest column for Sportstar, the India great argues that playing quality spin on turning pitches demands a higher level of talent than handling fast bowling on pacy tracks, challenging a long-held bias in favour of bounce and speed.

Writing in the context of the Perth Ashes Test and the debate around the double standards over pitches, Gavaskar doesn’t just defend subcontinental turners - he flips the skill hierarchy itself. For him, the real examination of a batter’s technique, footwork and game-reading still happens on surfaces where the ball grips, dips and turns.

“Turning track demands higher skill”: Sunil Gavaskar

For Gavaskar, the real examination begins when the ball starts to grip and turn. “To counter spin, it is not just about playing forward or back, but also about going down the pitch to smother the turn and attack the ball. That’s where skill comes in,” he explains.

He acknowledges that some modern batters try to flip the script on fast bowling, but is dismissive of the approach. “Yes, I am well aware that today some batters do advance down the pitch to the quicks,” he writes. “But it’s more a desperate, premeditated measure than a reflex technical move. It can come off, just as it does when batters move away from stumps or across them to play limited-overs shots. More than skill, it is luck that makes it come off, but never on a consistent basis.”

Sunil Gavaskar then spells out his conclusion without any ambiguity. “So, for me, playing on a turning pitch requires more talent and footwork than playing pace,” he writes. “That is why, if you don’t score runs on such surfaces, you are not a great batter.”

The column is framed against the backdrop of the Ashes Test in Perth and the reaction to the surface there. Gavaskar points to what he sees as a long-running narrative about conditions. “Their narrative that a pitch with bounce and danger to life and limb is never bad, but that a pitch where the ball turns and keeps low is a disgrace, is sadly still believed even by the complexed ones in the sub-continent,” he says.

From there, he links it back firmly to how batters are judged. “They will rate a batter only if he scores tons on pacy, bouncy pitches, but if a batter from their part of the world doesn’t get a century in the sub-continent, he will still be called a great,” Gavaskar writes.

In a debate usually dominated by numbers and away records, Gavaskar’s column is built on a single, stark batting standard: if you can’t score on turning pitches, you don’t qualify as a great.