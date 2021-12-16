'Superman': Fans hail 'Jos the Boss' after Buttler takes insane catch in 2nd Ashes Test - VIDEO

Jos Buttler took an incredible one-handed catch as England struck early on the opening day of the Adelaide Pink-Ball Test on Thursday. The English wicketkeeper made a brilliant dive towards his right as Stuart Broad drew first blood after Australia opted to bat in the second Test of the series.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad – both of whom were brought back in the second Test – made a controlled start and Broad earlier had a review from Harris go against England. However, on this occasion, Buttler ensured there was no need for a review as he made an enormous leap behind the wickets to give England the opening breakthrough.

Broad bowled down the leg side and Harris, in temptation for an easy boundary, aimed to pull it past the keeper and leg gully but failed to get a timing on the shot. A rough edge carried through and Buttler made no mistake behind the wickets.

Earlier, Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second match on the morning of Day 1 as he came in close contact with a Covid positive case in an Adelaide restaurant. Steve Smith is leading the side in Cummins' absence.

This is Smith's first match as Australia's Test captain since the infamous game in Cape Town in 2018 where he, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, was suspended on ball-tampering charges.

Michael Neser replaced Cummins in the Australia XI, which remains the hosts' only change. England, meanwhile, took the field with five pacers.

