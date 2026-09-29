Supreme Court orders Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare result, but refuses to stay election

The Supreme Court directed the Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare the poll result, but refused to put a stay on the ongoing election. The Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing the plea filed by a former women's cricketer. In her plea, she said that there was neither a single female voter nor was there any woman candidate in the election.

A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi (ANI)

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The petitioner sought a stay of the election scheduled for Tuesday. However, the top court has just ordered that the results not be made public.

"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association, we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result be not declared," the bench said according to news agency PTI.

Deep Dive What is the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the Rajasthan Cricket Association election results? The Supreme Court has ordered the Rajasthan Cricket Association not to declare the poll results but allowed the election to proceed. Why did the Supreme Court refuse to stay the Rajasthan Cricket Association elections? The court refused to stay the elections due to the urgency of the polls and the issues raised regarding women's representation in the association. How is the Rajasthan Cricket Association addressing women's representation in its elections? The case raised by a former women's cricketer highlighted the absence of female voters or candidates in the election, prompting the Supreme Court to consider women's representation issues.

Earlier, the top court was informed that the Rajasthan Cricket Association election was scheduled for 11:30 AM on September 29, with results to be declared later in the day.

The Supreme Court also asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide the pending plea related to the non-holding of the election of the state cricket association.

What happened earlier?

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in July this year, during a previous plea, the high court had appointed the additional chief secretary of the Rajasthan government's home department to act as administrator of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in July this year, during a previous plea, the high court had appointed the additional chief secretary of the Rajasthan government's home department to act as administrator of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. {{/usCountry}}

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It also stated that all district cricket associations would be under the administrator's supervision until the regular committee is formed.