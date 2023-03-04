Suresh Raina to play for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters

Legends League Cricket today announced confirmation from Suresh Raina for playing in LLC Masters in Doha scheduled to begin from March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs (5615 runs) and 78 T20Is (1605). Raina has a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

The LLC Masters, which will consist of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants, will begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament will witness some of the greatest cricketers of all time dazzle the crowd for ten days.

Suresh Raina on this association with LLC Masters said, “I am looking forward to being part of LLC Masters. The format is such that we will be representing India again. It is always a pleasure to represent your country. We would focus on bringing the trophy home this time. I am really looking forward to playing with all the legends.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "We have added almost 20 new senior players for this season to the pool of 50 fifty players. We welcome Raina and Harbhajan to the Legends League Cricket. We hope to see some fireworks from these greats of the game for the India Maharajas.”

The first match of the Legends League Cricket Masters will be played between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions on March 10, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST and will be live on the Star Sports Network. The same shall be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode for the digital audience.

