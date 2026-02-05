Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match: ‘We didn’t say no. They did’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was not part of the first batch of skippers to address the media in Mumbai on Thursday, as anticipation built around India’s response to the uncertainty surrounding their marquee T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Suryakumar Yadav had his say on Pakistan boycotting the T20 World Cup match against India (PTI)

On Wednesday night, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s stance, stating that the Salman Ali Agha-led side would not take the field against India next week. India finally broke their silence a day later.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Suryakumar confirmed that India would travel to Colombo regardless of Pakistan’s position and clarified that the team had received no instructions not to play the match.

He said: Mindset is clear... humne mana nahi kiya khelne kie liye. Udhar se mana kiya hai. ICC ne fixture diya hai, government ne decide kiya hai neutral venue. Humari flight book hai Colombo ki, hum to jaa rahe hai. Baaki dekh lege (The mindset is clear… we did not refuse to play. The refusal has come from their side. The ICC has given the fixture, the government has decided on a neutral venue. Our flight to Colombo is booked, we are going. The rest, we will see.)

While the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to officially communicate the government’s directive to the ICC, a Pakistan boycott would result in a walkover, handing India two points.

For the walkover to be awarded, the Indian team must be present at the R. Premadasa Stadium for the coin toss on February 15. If Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha fails to appear, the match referee will declare India winners by walkover.

'Pakistan players left with no choice' A few hundred miles south in Colombo, Salman was asked the same question, but the Pakistan captain had little new to add beyond his earlier response after the Government of Pakistan first issued its social media statement last Sunday. Acknowledging that the players have no option but to comply with the government’s directive, Agha urged fans and viewers to focus instead on Pakistan’s remaining three league-stage matches.

“The India game is not in our control. It was the government’s decision, and again, if we have to play them in the semi-final or the final, we have to go back to them and act on their advice. It’s the government’s decision, and we respect that. Whatever they say, we’ll do it,” Agha said.

Tensions between the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board escalated after the apex body removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup for refusing to travel to India, citing “security reasons”. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly accused the ICC of “double standards” and hinted at a potential boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh. After prolonged discussions, the Pakistan government gave the green light for participation in the World Cup but made it clear that the team would not take the field against India.

If Pakistan do forfeit their Group A match against India, it will mark the third T20 World Cup in which the rivals have not faced each other since 2009 and 2010, and the 11th instance across all white-ball ICC tournaments.