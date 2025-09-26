Search Search
Friday, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Suryakumar Yadav cops ICC’s wrath for Pahalgam remark after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 07:11 pm IST

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct against Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for making political statements in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The right-handed batter dedicated India's victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stood in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The group stage match between the two teams was played amid a highly political atmosphere, and there were several calls in India asking for the game to be boycotted.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav punished for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct(AFP)
India captain Suryakumar Yadav punished for breaching ICC's Code of Conduct(AFP)

According to reports, the India captain has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees due to his recent post-match comments. His comments reportedly violate ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct.

Also Read: Haris Rauf punished by ICC for aggressive gestures vs India; Sahibzada Farhan not spared either for gun-fire act

No handshakes were seen between the India and Pakistan players during the match, which led to a huge controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent an email to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Initially, the emails were about Andy Pycroft; however, soon, the PCB lodged a complaint against Suryakumar and him for making political statements.

Richie Richardson, another match referee for the Asia Cup, held an official hearing on Thursday, September 25, and it was attended by Suryakumar, along with BCCI CEO Hemang Amin and the team’s cricket operations manager, Sumeet Mallapurkar. According to the Indian Express, Suryakumar pleaded "not guilty" at the hearing.

Earlier this year, a ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the loss of 26 lives. India then launched Operation Sindoor, attacking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following this, both countries launched strikes at each other for three days before the suspension of hostilities.

What did Suryakumar say?

After the win against Pakistan on September 14, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team recognises the bravery they express every day.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face,” he said.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
News / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav cops ICC’s wrath for Pahalgam remark after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On