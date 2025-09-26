Haris Rauf punished by ICC for aggressive gestures vs India; Sahibzada Farhan not spared either for gun-fire act

Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the Super 4 match against India in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, his teammate Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated his half-century in the same match with a ‘gun-fire’ gesture, received a warning, without any financial penalty. Haris Rauf fined, while Sahibzada Farhan gets a warning.

The hearing took place at the Pakistan team hotel under match referee Richie Richardson. Both players were present in person, although their statements were submitted in writing, and they were joined by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

On Wednesday, the BCCI filed a formal complaint accusing the two of making provocative gestures. The rival sides are set to face each other in the regional showpiece final on Sunday.

The ongoing Asia Cup heated up the rivalry between the two teams after India refused to shake hands with Pakistan in the group stage match. They did the same in the Super 4 match, during which the Pakistan players also got into heated altercations with them during the second innings.

Earlier, Rauf and Farhan had pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the match against India, according to tournament sources, reported by news agency PTI.

"Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Hars Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In the Super 4 match, after hitting a half-century, Farhan celebrated with a ‘gun-fire’ gesture, which grabbed the headlines. While Rauf was teased by the crowd when he was fielding near the boundary rope where he made some aggressive gestures.

Indian fans erupted with ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants, recalling the match-winning sixes the legend hit off Rauf at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Angered, the Pakistan pacer responded with gestures mimicking a plane crash, apparently mocking India’s military operations.

Meanwhile, he also had heated altercations with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma when the two batters were smashing the Pakistan bowlers all around the park in the chase.

Farhan, after facing the criticism, reacted to the matter in the post-match presentation, saying he isn’t concerned about how his celebration is perceived, as it was done in the heat of the moment.”

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan had told reporters after the match.

Pakistan also file a complaint against Suryakumar Yadav

Earlier, Pakistan had also lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav over his remarks dedicating the group stage clash win to the Pahalgam terror victims and the Indian Armed Forces.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar Yadav said after the win.

Suryakumar denied the charge but was reportedly instructed to avoid any statements that could be seen as political for the rest of the tournament.

Pakistan lost both their matches against India in the Asia Cup so far, failing to put up much of a fight with both bat and ball. However, they overcame Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the group stage to seal a place in the final, where they will face Suryakumar and Co. for the third time in the tournament. It is the first time when the two arch-rivals will face each other in the final of the continental tournament since its inception.