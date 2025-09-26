Search Search
Friday, Sept 26, 2025
‘We had India by scruff of the neck for long periods’: Hesson unfazed by Super 4 loss vs IND, ready for Asia Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 03:44 pm IST

The 2025 Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan also saw multiple controversies, one of which was the handshake row.

India is set to face Pakistan once again at the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup on Sunday, in Dubai. It is the third time that the arch-rivals are facing each other in the tournament, but this time it will be in the final. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. began their campaign with a seven-wicket win against Pakistan. Then they met in the Super Four stage, where India once again won, sealing a six-wicket victory.

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson attends a press conference.(AFP)
Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson attends a press conference.(AFP)

The Indo-Pak rivalry in cricket has always been controversial due to political tensions between both countries. The ongoing Asia Cup has seen the rivalry go a notch higher, especially due to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Asia Cup matches also saw multiple controversies, one of which was the handshake row. The Indian team has avoided the customary handshakes with the Pakistani team. Even skipper Suryakumar hasn't done that with Salman Agha during the toss.

Mike Hesson on IND vs PAK Asia Cup final

Speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said, "Look, my message to the players is just focus on cricket and that certainly we will be doing. In terms of gestures there has always been passion in terms of high-pressure games."

Pakistan were no match for India in both games, and will look to actually put in a good challenge in the final. "We have to be good enough to put India under pressure for longer because there is a reason why they are ranked the top side in the world. We have to put them under pressure and that will be our challenge," he said.

Reflecting on the two 2025 Asia Cup defeats vs India, he said, “I think the way we played against India in the last match was a huge step up from the first game. The first game was a bit passive, we allowed India to control the game.”

"The last match we had that game by the scruff of the neck for long periods and it took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma that took the game away from us. We have deserved this opportunity so it's now up to us to make the most of it. We have been trying to be in a position to win the trophy," he added.

