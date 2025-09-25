Suryakumar Yadav lands in serious trouble after ICC accepts Pakistan's complaint, orders probe against India captain

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has found himself at the centre of controversy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of the comments he made following India's win over Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup on September 14. The ICC confirmed that it is reviewing a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and a formal hearing may be initiated. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during the match against Pakistan(ANI)

According to a Dainik Jagran report, match referee Richie Richardson sent an email to the Indian team management in which he acknowledged receiving two official reports from the PCB regarding Suryakumar’s post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks.

ICC indicates a probe against Suryakumar Yadav

According to the email, Richardson stated that upon reviewing all evidence and statements submitted by the PCB, Suryakumar's remarks were deemed to have potentially harmed the image of the sport and charges must be brought against the Indian captain.

"The ICC has asked me to handle two reports lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding comments made by your captain, Suryakumar Yadav, during the presentation and post-match press conference after the India vs Pakistan match on September 14 2025. After examining the full reports and reviewing the evidence, I have concluded that a charge should be brought against Suryakumar Yadav for conduct that brings the game into dispute by making inappropriate comments, which are detrimental to the interest of the game," the email reportedly said.

Richardson further added that Suryakumar will have the opportunity to either accept the charge or face a formal hearing, which will include the ICC match referee, a BCCI and a PCB representative, and Suryakumar himself.

What Suryakumar Yadav Said

After India’s victory over Pakistan on September 14, Suryakumar had dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,” he said during the post-match presentation.

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar further stated that the Indian team followed BCCI and government instructions by avoiding post-match handshakes with Pakistani players.

“Our government and BCCI, we were aligned today... We came here to just play the game,” he had said.

Political Tensions Spill Onto the Field

The remarks appear to have struck a nerve with the PCB, which filed complaints citing politicisation of the sport and breach of ICC's code of conduct related to neutrality in international cricket.

The situation adds to the growing tension between the two cricket boards, with both sides having exchanged complaints during the Asia Cup. While India had recently filed a formal protest against Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for on-field misconduct, the PCB has now escalated its concerns over what it sees as politically charged statements.

A decision from the ICC is expected soon, with a possible hearing that could have disciplinary implications for the Indian skipper.

