India lodge complaint with Andy Pycroft; give video proof to demand strict action against Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Farhan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially lodged a complaint against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's provocative gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four game against India, and sought strict action against the two. BCCI also submitted video evidence to support their claim. BCCI reacted to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan’s objectionable gestures

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the Indian team demanded "strict action" from match referee Andy Pycroft over Farhan and Rauf's "provocative and indecent behaviour" during the Asia Cup game at the Dubai International Stadium last Sunday.

The fast bowler made multiple gestures in response to the constant 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from the Indian spectators at the ground. He mimicked a fighter jet on a few occasions while fielding near the boundary ropes and on picking up the wicket of Sanju Samson, and showed ‘6-0’—a propaganda act tied to the false claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May. Earlier during the same game, Pakistan opener Farhan pulled off a gun-firing celebration after scoring a fifty.

Rauf also clashed with Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill during their partnership, and the BCCI strongly objected to that as well.

The report added that a BCCI official stated, "Such on-field behaviour is against the spirit of the game. We have complained to Andy Pycroft about this and demand strict action. Not only has an official complaint been made to Pycroft, but videos of Rauf and Sahibzada have also been attached to the email."

The report revealed that BCCI strongly believes the gestures were intentional.

Pakistan, however, steered away from making any comment on the gestures that sparked widespread outrage. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was asked about the two incidents in the presser ahead of their game against Bangladesh and he said: "Our job is to play cricket; people can think what they want. We are here to win the Asia Cup. We are trying our best to fulfil Pakistan's hopes."