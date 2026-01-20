Suryakumar Yadav plays down chatter about his poor form: 'If I were playing table tennis, then I'd think more'

It's a new year, and India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav would be hoping to find a fresh lease of life in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The experienced right-handed batter had a time to forget in 2025 as he couldn't hit a single fifty. The 35-year-old has found the going tough in the last 22 innings for India, scoring just 244 runs at an average of 12.84 and a top score of 47, which came against Pakistan in the group stage encounter of the Asia Cup. However, Suryakumar is not losing sleep over his form, saying he would have been more worried had he been playing a more individual sport. Suryakumar Yadav brushes aside the chatter about his own form (PTI)

Suryakumar led India to a series win over England, the Asia Cup triumph, series wins over Australia and South Africa last year, but his bat remained quiet, and his form became a big cause of concern heading into the marquee tournament.

Speaking to reporters during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday, Suryakumar said that he is going about his business just like old times, and he is confident of finding form ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer out of 1st T20I, Ishan Kishan at No. 3: India's Playing XI vs New Zealand outlined by Suryakumar Yadav “If I were playing table tennis, lawn tennis or a single sport, then I would definitely think more. But here, this is a team sport. My first responsibility is to know how the team is doing. Is the team doing well? Is the team winning? So, I am happy to do that. And if I perform well in that, then it's fine,” said Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday.

"If not, then it's okay. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. But at the same time, I also have to look after the other 14 players. Then there are support staff as well. So, I have been appointed as leader of everyone. I think there is no personal milestone. It's a team sport. Everyone has to step up. Everyone has to do well. Everyone has to be happy for each other. I think that is the most important thing in a team atmosphere. And that's what I like to do," he added.

‘Batting really well’ The India captain also said that he's batting really well in the nets and it's a matter of time before he comes good. It is worth noting that not long before, the right-hander was among the most feared T20 batters in the world, scoring 2544 runs in 71 innings.

“I have been batting really well. And also, talking about the runs, it will definitely come. But at the same time, I can't do things differently. I don't want to change my identity,” Suryakumar said.

“What has given me success in the past 3-4 years, I would like to bat the same way. And then, if the performance comes, I will take it. If it doesn't come, then I will go back to the drawing board, practise again, work hard and come back stronger," he added.