Suryakumar Yadav recalls India’s hotel switch superstition, opens up on breaking Ahmedabad curse in T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team had its fair share of superstitions during their title-winning 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. The victory in the final against New Zealand also saw them successfully defend their title, which they clinched in the 2024 edition. Fresh off the victory in Ahmedabad, India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team changed hotels ahead of the semifinal game vs England after someone suggested it. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during celebrations after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

"We were on the flight to Wankhede for the semi-final when someone suggested we try a hotel change. Many teams have done it. We didn’t want to leave anything on the table that could take us closer to our goal. So if someone has won from there, let’s try it," he said, while speaking to The Indian Express.

Breaking Ahmedabad curse Due to the lunar eclipse, the Indian team also had to reschedule their practice session ahead of the semifinal in Mumbai. The hosts also broke the streak of losing ICC events at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"People were saying India don’t win in Ahmedabad… this after the 2023 final. But look at it now. We’ve won there, in that same stadium. Now we know there’s no problem with the stadium," Suryakumar said.

The T20 World Cup final was a one-sided affair, with India thrashing New Zealand. Defending a target of 256 runs, Jasprit Bumrah's 4/15 saw India bowl out the visitors for 159 in 19 overs. Meanwhile, Axar Patel took three wickets.

Initially, Sanju Samson's 46-ball 89 took India to 255/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan (54) and Abhishek Sharma (52) got half-centuries. Samson finished as India's top runscorer in the tournament and third overall in the tournament, with 321 runs in five matches at an average of 80.25.

Meanwhile, Kishan finished his campaign as India's second-highest runscorer with 317 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.22. In the bowling front, Bumrah ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 14 dismissals in eight matches, at an economy rate of 6.21.