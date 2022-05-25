Suryakumar Yadav's tweet on Riyan Parag's 'attitude' during GT vs RR IPL match causes social media stir

Suryakumar Yadav's tweet on Riyan Parag's 'attitude created a stir on social media. What seemed like normal praise from the Mumbai Indians batter for Parag, was not received well by a section of fans on Twitter with some of them even requesting Suryakumar to take the tweet the down. "Amazing attitude on the field #riyanparag #RRvGT," tweeted Surykaumar, who was ruled out of the last few matches of the IPL due to an injury, during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. While many welcomed Suryakumar's tweet, there were others, who expressed their displeasure.

Suryakumar's tweet came after Parag's gesture towards teammate Devdutt Padikkal. In the 16th over of the LSG chase, GT batter David Miller smashed a Trent Boult yorker towards wide long-on. Parag, who was standing at a straightish long-on, made quick ground, slid and stopped the ball from reaching the boundary. While getting up, Parag was seen shouting at Padikkal for not backing up. Padikkal was standing at deep mid-wicket.

That was not the only time when Parag sparked a Twitter debate on Tuesday. The young all-rounder was seen venting out his frustration at R Ashwin after a mix-up with the veteran cricketer resulted in the former's run-out in the last over of the RR innings.

Here is how the fans reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's tweet on Riyan Parag's attitude

Showing aggression to senior players is amazing attitude?? Common Surya we expect better views from you 🤘 — Aadil Nalband (@NalbandAadil) May 24, 2022

Riyan parag has attitude of virat kohli aur talent of riyan parag — awaraaa (@faisalnegative) May 24, 2022

Delete this tweet please — Rajan (@therajanr2j) May 24, 2022

Troll ya fir sach mein ? 😭😭😭😭😭 — Prihereee 🥂 (@Viratizzking) May 24, 2022

The Titans beat the Royals by 7 wickets to become the first team to reach IPL 2022 final. On a track that was two-paced, Royals rode on Jos Buttler's 56-ball-89 to post 188 for six in 20 overs, which seemed like a winning total considering the pressure of the occasion. But Hardik Pandya (40 no off 27 balls) and David Miller (68 off 38 balls) added 101 runs in exactly 10 overs to seal the deal with three balls to spare.

"A lot of people counted David Miller out but for us he was always a match-winner from the time we brought him in the auction," Pandya said of the attacking batsman who has been key to Gujarat's success in their debut season.

"What he did today, we always expected him to do that. But for us it was important to give him importance, love and clarity that what we expect of him and if he fails it's okay, 'it's just a game'."

