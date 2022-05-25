Watch: Riyan Parag frustrated at R Ashwin after getting run out, veteran RR spinner reacts

Rajasthan Royals' innings witnessed a bizarre end on Tuesday night in the 2022 IPL Qualifier 1 game against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There were a total of three final deliveries that were bowled, one of which was a legal ball and it resulted in two run-out dismissals before Rajasthan ended on 188 for six in 20 overs. And one of those dismissals was a bizarre one which left Riyan Parag frustrated at R Ashwin. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage).

Jos Buttler looked to finish the game on a high, and while he failed to find the boundary, he desperately looked for the second single after dragging the fuller delivery from Yash Dayal towards long-on. However, the fielder threw the ball down to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha in time to complete the dismissal of Buttler.

Watch: Hardik Pandya slips attempting a catch, then Buttler makes Gujarat Titans pay by smashing 46 off next 17 balls

The delivery was however declared a no ball as the bowler had overstepped. So the last ball was yet to be bowled. Parag walked in next with Ashwin on strike.

Yash bowled a wide ball, but Parag had already taken off and had gone well past the half-way mark. Saha collected the ball, lobbed it back to the bowler who inflicted the run out. The dismissal left Parag frustrated as he walked off in anger and Ashwin, unfazed carried on.

Ashwin eventually managed two runs off the last ball as Rajasthan finished with 188 for six.

Buttler was the pick of the batters for the Royals. He struggled to get 39 off the first 38 balls he faced, but after being handed a lifeline, for the third time, following a slip from Hardik Pandya at long-off, Buttler smashed 46 off the next 17 balls.

"I feel we have got a really good score but at the same time the pitch doesn't really matter in this kind of a game," said Devdutt Padikkal at innings break. "We know they will come hard at us. The pitch is a little bit dry, and it is not bouncing so much. It is keeping low, a little two-paced. I don't think there is any dew yet."

