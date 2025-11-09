Suryakumar Yadav told to ‘stop experimentation’ and focus on ‘tough’ T20 World Cup: ‘I think we are done’

Suryakumar Yadav's India might have won the five-match series 2-1 against Australia, but those who saw the contest up close would agree that the visitors took the opportunity to experiment with various strategies. Arshdeep Singh didn't start the series, and his introduction to the lineup made the bowling attack more potent. Sanju Samson was eventually dropped from the lineup after one failure in Melbourne, and Jitesh Sharma took his place as the frontline wicketkeeper. Suryakumar Yadav's India recently won the five-match T20I series against Australia. (PTI)

Kuldeep Yadav was sent home midway through the series, as the management wanted him to play the second unofficial Test against South Africa A to prepare for the upcoming two-match series against the Proteas, which begins on November 14.

The experimentation makes sense right now as the T20 World Cup is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year, and hence India are looking to give everyone a chance to find their best possible XI. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra believes the time has come for the experimentation to end.

He said that India should look to field their strongest XI for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa in December.

"It's been a phase of experiments. I hope these experiments stop. They said they can send anyone up or down the order, play or drop anyone, and that they are in an experimental phase. When the team openly admits that, you agree that they can experiment," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“However, now you have a five-match series against South Africa at home and a five-match series against New Zealand at home, and I think the time for experimentation is over. I think we are done. You cannot experiment much after this, and you shouldn't, because the World Cup will start in February,” he added.

‘There is pressure’

Chopra agreed that India would enter the T20 World Cup as the favourites, considering they are the hosts, but he also cautioned Suryakumar and his team that the tournament would indeed be tough.

"It seems like you have an advantage because it's a home World Cup, but there is pressure along with that. It's a tough one. So all experiments should be stopped now, so that we will play the team that is closest to our playing XI," said Chopra.

It is worth mentioning that India are the defending champions after having won the previous edition of the tournament in 2024. As far as Suryakumar is concerned, he is yet to lose a T20I series ever since becoming the Indian captain.