Suryakumar Yadav gives dignified response despite being reminded of Asia Cup trophy snub

Nearly two months after the conclusion of the Asia Cup, the controversial scenes following the presentation ceremony remains a major talking point in world cricket. So much so that Suryakumar Yadav’s press conference after India’s T20 series victory in Australia started off with a question less to do with the 2-1 series victory itself, but instead a reflection on that fiasco. Suryakumar Yadav poses with the trophy after India hung on to complete a 2-1 series win.(AFP)

The very first question of the press conference saw a journalist say to Yadav: “Finally got a T20 trophy, a chance to touch the trophy,” slyly referencing how the Indian players didn’t get a chance to celebrate with the Asia Cup trophy after tensions with Pakistan and ACC/PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi led to the latter leaving the stadium along with the silverware.

In response, captain Yadav first admitted that getting his hands on another trophy after the fifth and final match in Brisbane was washed out just as the first in Perth was. “Feeling good. Just touched it, when they gave us that trophy,” said Yadav.

However, perhaps picking up on the sort of response that was trying to be fished out of him, Yadav kept his cool and gave a typically suave response, brushing away the attention from that controversy in Dubai and choosing to honour a more important trophy that was won just a week prior in Navi Mumbai.

“But only a week ago we had another trophy come to India, the World Cup that the women’s team won in India. That trophy has also come home, so feeling good,” said Yadav, paying homage to Harmanpreet Kaur’s team after they lifted a first World Cup trophy for the women in blue by beating South Africa last weekend.

Positive news for Asia Cup hopes?

However, there seems to be progress being made between the BCCI and Naqvi after the issues that stemmed from the trophy fiasco. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed to the press that informal talks had been held between himself and Naqvi to ‘break’ the ice, and attempt to create a dialogue for the transfer of the trophy for the Indian team. ICC officials were reportedly in attendance for that meeting.

With the white ball tour of Australia wrapped up, the travelling India squad will return thome, where preparations for the next assignment on home turf against the Proteas will begin.