BCCI ends deadlock, holds meeting with Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy: ‘Ice has been broken so…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, confirmed that he had a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, and the issue of the Asia Cup trophy will be resolved soon. Naqvi, who also happens to be the head of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) arrived in Dubai at the last minute on Friday for the ICC Meeting and it was then that the matter of the Asia Cup trophy was raised. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia details what happened in the ICC meeting

India are yet to receive the silverware after Naqvi seemingly ran away with the title following India's refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. After winning the eight-team tournament, Suryakumar Yadav's India didn't receive the trophy as a huge power tussle broke out between the BCCI and Naqvi.

After Naqvi remained adamant about his stance of wanting to give the trophy away, the BCCI raised the issue with the ICC. Initially, it was expected that Naqvi would attend the meeting, but at the last minute, he arrived in Dubai, where discussions took place between him and the BCCI.

"I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia told news agency PTI.

"It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet," he added.

‘Ice has been broken’

It is worth mentioning that the Asia Cup trophy is currently lying at the ACC headquarters in Dubai, with the staff instructed by Naqvi not to move the silverware without his permission. He has been insistent on wanting to hand over the prize himself.

However, with the ice being broken, Saikia is hopeful that a resolution will be found at the earliest.

“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out,” said Saikia.

“There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution,” he added.

Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win the Asia Cup 2025 edition at the Dubai International Stadium. The entire tournament was marred by hostilities between the two arch-rivals, and it all began with the Indian camp refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.