Suryakumar Kumar refuses to reveal whether India will receive full Asia Cup match fee after decimating UAE under 2 hours

Suryakumar Yadav's India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style, hammering the UAE by nine wickets in the Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Kuldeep Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as UAE were bundled out for 57 in 13.1 overs, registering the lowest-ever T20I score against India. Shivam Dube also took three wickets as the UAE were embarrassed. However, the thrashing did not end there as India chased the total down with 93 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand. India chased down the target of 58 against the UAE with 93 balls to spare. (AFP)

Abhishek Sharma played a 30-run knock off 15 balls while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 20 and 7 respectively as India registered their biggest victory in terms of balls remaining. This was also the second-biggest win by a full-member ICC nation in T20Is.

During the post-match presentation, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar joked with Suryakumar about India handing a drubbing to the UAE, saying it needs to be seen whether the India captain receives his full match fees, as only 17.4 overs were bowled in the entire match and the proceedings lasted less than two hours.

“It was just unbelievable. The dominance was there to see. I am just wondering whether you will get your full match fees,” said Manjrekar.

Suryakumar couldn't help but laugh when he heard what Manjrekar had to say. Moments later, he said, "That we will talk about later. But yeah, clinical performance from the boys. That's what we asked for; we wanted good energy and attitude on the field."

‘Wicket looked good’

Suryakumar also explained his call to go in with three spinners (Axar Patel, Kuldeep, and Varun Chakaravarthy). He said the conditions are extremely hot in Dubai right now, so he felt there would be assistance on offer for slower bowlers. However, he was quick to credit Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as well.

“The wicket looked good, but it was on the slower side. The spinners played a crucial role in the Champions Trophy. It is really hot out here right now, so we think spinners will have dominance. Good support shown by Hardik, Bumrah and Shivam Dube as well,” said Suryakumar.

India will now take on arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14 in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan are yet to open their campaign and the Salman Ali Agha-led side will play their first match on Friday against Oman.