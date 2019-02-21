Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Shreyas Iyer scripts record, registers highest T20 score by an Indian

Young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer scripted history as he smashed the highest score in T20 by an Indian batsman. The young man was at his belligerent best in Mumbai’s opening encounter against Sikkim - as he smacked 55-ball 147, including 15 sixes and 7 boundaries (118 runs in boundaries).

He came into bat when Mumbai were reduced to 22 for 2, but combined brilliantly with Suryakumar Yadav as the duo stitched a 200-plus run for the 3rd wicket. Mumbai posted 258 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs against a rather hapless Sikkim bowling attack.

Highest scores by Indian batsmen in T20s

1. Shreyas Iyer- 147 (Mumbai vs Sikkim, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019)

2. Rishabh Pant- 128* (Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018)

3. Murali Vijay- 127 (Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2010)

4. Suresh Raina- 126* (Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018)

5. Virender Sehwag- 122 (Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2014)

This effort was also the fourth fastest T20 ton by an Indian. Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Yusuf Pathan are ahead of the Mumbaikar. This comes at just the perfect time for him and Delhi Capitals, the side he will lead in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 17:24 IST