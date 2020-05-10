e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / T20 cricket does not make bowlers: Wasim Akram

T20 cricket does not make bowlers: Wasim Akram

Akram believes bowlers need to play more of the longer format if they are to prepare themselves for the long run.

cricket Updated: May 10, 2020 15:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
I repeatedly keep telling today’s fast bowlers that their job is to create doubt in the mind of a batsman: Wasim Akram
I repeatedly keep telling today’s fast bowlers that their job is to create doubt in the mind of a batsman: Wasim Akram(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram believes T20 cricket is no criteria to judge a bowler or his performance. Akram, believed to be as the best left-arm fast bowler of all time, reckons that even though T20 cricket has its set of advantages, youngsters, mostly bowlers, need to play more of the longer format if they are to prepare themselves for the long run.

“The amount of cricket happening has changed everything. T20 cricket does not make bowlers. Back when we used to play, it was six months playing for the national team and another six months for county team. Youngsters need to play more First-Class cricket to learn bowling,” Akram told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

Also Read | Sad that people still use my name to promote themselves: Wasim Akram

“T20 is amazing, good entertainment; there’s plenty of money involved and I’m all in for the importance of money in a sport and the players. But I don’t judge bowlers on the basis of their T20 performance. I do on the basis of seeing how they fare in the longer format.”

Recalling his initial days as a Pakistan cricketer, Akram said he had absolutely no clue about the talent he had as a 17-year-old. Akram, who made his ODI debut in 1984, and in Tests a year later, revealed how he would overhear his idols Imran Khan and Javed Miandad talk about him in a promising tone, but had no idea what it meant or where it came from.

Also Read | Just want IPL to start: Delhi Capitals’ new recruit Alex Carey

“When I was new into the team, I used to listen to Imran Khan, Javed Miandad talking among themselves that ‘this boy is a special talent’. So when I asked them what is so special about me? They said things like ‘my pace is deceptive, and I swing the ball’. So then I began working on those aspects. When I went on first tour and got 10 wickets, I realised how amazing it was - playing with your idols, for the country, getting paid and I thought this should go on for 20 years,” Akram added.

Known as one of pioneers of reverse-swing in bowling, Akram explained the importance of youngsters to think out of the box, an approach the former pacer revealed he took to pretty early in his career.

“Very few left-arm pacers used to bowl round the wicket when I started. As a youngster I thought if I bowl from this side, a different angle will generate and batsmen will find it tough. Those were the things I learnt on my own. I picked up the old ball in the nets, and tried out things like hiding myself behind the umpire during my run-up. The point is to create doubt in the mind of batsmen and that’s what I wanted to do,” Akram pointed out.

“I see so many fast bowlers these days, running in the entire day, bowling with the same run-up, same pace, without variations. That won’t make a batsman think. A have to keep them guessing what he’s coming up with next. There are so many little things that a bowler can do to trouble a batsman.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In